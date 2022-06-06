Sitka’s 4-H program will be offering a six part course this summer for teens interested in learning the essentials of entrepreneurship. The course will run June 14-30 and include topics such as marketing, branding, and finance among other things. The Sitka Conservation Society’s 4H coordinator Emily Pound, and Jesuit volunteer Rosen join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss what participants can expect.

Enrollment includes a 30$ fee, though scholarships are available. For more information email emily@sitkawild.org or call 747 7509.