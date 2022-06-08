Daily Sitka Sentinel Sports editor Garland Kennedy joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to discuss the Sitka Wolves second-place finish at last weekend’s state baseball tournament. The two also discuss Sitka High track’s runner-up showing at the state track meet in late May. Listen to their conversation here:
Sentinel Sports: Sitka Wolves baseball, track teams score big at state tournaments
