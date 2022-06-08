The Sitka High School girls track team earned the state runner-up title, along with the sportsmanship award when they competed at the state track tournament in late May (Photo courtesy of SHS/Jeremy Strong)

Daily Sitka Sentinel Sports editor Garland Kennedy joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to discuss the Sitka Wolves second-place finish at last weekend’s state baseball tournament. The two also discuss Sitka High track’s runner-up showing at the state track meet in late May. Listen to their conversation here:

