Violist Christian Colberg and flautist Amy Taylor met playing for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. They’re performing this week with the Sitka Music Festival. They share the stories of their early love of music — and their love for each other — with KCAW’s Brooke Schafer. Visit the Sitka Music Festival online for concert schedule and ticket information.
