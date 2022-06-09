Amy Taylor and Christian Colberg are performing in Sitka this week. Their romance began sitting opposite each other in the halls of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. When Colberg was later hospitalized, he asked for a priest — not because he feared dying — but because his one regret in life was not marrying Amy. (Amy Taylor photo)

Violist Christian Colberg and flautist Amy Taylor met playing for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. They’re performing this week with the Sitka Music Festival. They share the stories of their early love of music — and their love for each other — with KCAW’s Brooke Schafer. Visit the Sitka Music Festival online for concert schedule and ticket information.