The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the first in a series of what’s expected to be 6 public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack. This stream will go live at 3 p.m. AKDT. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. AKDT.