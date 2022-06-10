Sitka reported 25 new coronavirus cases over the last week, and no new hospitalizations were reported.



The new cases were reported between June 1 and June 7. Data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services shows that Sitka’s case rate is up slightly from the last week in May, when only 19 cases were reported. Nevertheless, today/on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that Sitka’s community covid level remained at “medium.”

Over the last two and a half years, the community has reported 2844 coronavirus cases, 29 hospitalizations and six deaths.