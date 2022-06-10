(KCAW/Rose)

Sitka law enforcement officers have apprehended two teenagers for allegedly starting a fire in Crescent Harbor last month.

Earlier this week the Sitka juvenile probation officer took the teens into custody- they were charged with one felony count of arson in the first degree and one felony count of criminal mischief in the first degree.

Float four in Crescent Harbor was set ablaze late at night on May 20. The Sitka Fire Department put the fire out, but according to a police department press release, damage to the float is estimated to exceed $100,000. The police released surveillance footage showing the fire and two individuals running from the blaze, and asked for the public’s help identifying the alleged arsonists.

According to Sitka Police, the teens are now at Johnson Youth Center in Juneau.