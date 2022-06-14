The Friends of Sitka Animal Shelter organized as a non-profit in 2021, to support the work of Sitka’s shelter volunteers and the community’s lone animal control officer. The group plans to offer adoption events, spay and neuter clinics, and other activities. Kristina Tirman is the president of the six-member board. Dusty Kidd is secretary. Learn more, or subscribe to the newsletter, at the Friends of Sitka Animal Shelter website.
