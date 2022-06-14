The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium broke ground on its new hospital earlier this month on Japonski Island. Now it’s requesting a permit to operate a rock crusher to make gravel fill at the hospital construction site, rather than trucking blasted rock from out the road. The Sitka Assembly will consider its proposal tonight (6-14-22).

According to a memo from city planning director Amy Ainslie, the consortium proposes operating the rock crusher between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and while it will likely reduce the amount of traffic in and out of the construction site, it may increase the noise. The planning commission approved SEARHC’s request at its June 1 meeting on a 3-1 vote.

The assembly will also again consider whether to put a consumer sales tax for cannabis products on the ballot in the October 4 municipal election. The money would go toward the Sitka School District’s student activities fund. If tonight’s substitute ordinance passes, the assembly will give it a final review on June 28.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.