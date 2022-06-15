The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the third in a series of public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack. This stream will go live at 8 a.m. AKDT on Thursday, June 16. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. AKDT. (This hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 15.)