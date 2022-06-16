(USCG Photo)

A Coast Guard crew from Valdez came to the aid of stranded boaters on Tuesday (6-14-22), about 80 miles west of Yakutat.



On Tuesday morning, the Coast Guard command centers in Juneau and Anchorage received a request for assistance from the 41 foot pleasure craft, Nine Lives. According to a press release, three passengers on the boat reported engine issues and contaminated fuel had disabled the vessel.

The crew stayed in touch with Coast Guard command centers until the Coast Guard Cutter Liberty responded to the scene and towed the boat to the Hinchinbrook Entrance, just west of Cordova.