Sitka Music Festival’s artistic director Zuill Bailey joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss this weekend’s upcoming performances and events, including the annual crab feed at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Friday’s performances will feature pieces by composers Phillip Glass and Shulamit Ran, performed by the New World Symphony, and Prokofiev’s Piano Sonota No. 6 in A Major, performed by Natasha Paremski. Saturday night celebrates the majesty of Beethoven.
Listen here to learn more:
Sitka Music Festival hits midway mark this weekend
Sitka Music Festival’s artistic director Zuill Bailey joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss this weekend’s upcoming performances and events, including the annual crab feed at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Friday’s performances will feature pieces by composers Phillip Glass and Shulamit Ran, performed by the New World Symphony, and Prokofiev’s Piano Sonota No. 6 in A Major, performed by Natasha Paremski. Saturday night celebrates the majesty of Beethoven.