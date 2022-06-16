Sitka Music Festival’s artistic director Zuill Bailey joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss this weekend’s upcoming performances and events, including the annual crab feed at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Friday’s performances will feature pieces by composers Phillip Glass and Shulamit Ran, performed by the New World Symphony, and Prokofiev’s Piano Sonota No. 6 in A Major, performed by Natasha Paremski. Saturday night celebrates the majesty of Beethoven.



Listen here to learn more:

Tickets available here