Twenty-seven Sitkans and one non-resident tested positive for the coronavirus last week in Sitka, as reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

The new cases were reported between June 8 and June 14. For the last month, the community’s case rate has been hovering around the mid-twenties most weeks.

Today/on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Sitka’s community COVID rate remained at “medium” meaning no new hospitalizations had been reported.

Since the pandemic began nearly two and a half years ago, Sitka has reported 2872 coronavirus cases, 29 hospitalizations and 6 deaths.