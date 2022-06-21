Sitka Fine Arts Camp director shares details of this Saturday’s “Jazz on the Waterfront,” and evening of music and gourmet dining to support the scholarship program at the camp (7 p.m. June 25, 2022, Odess Theater, doors open at 6:30, tickets $75 online). Kyle Athade will lead a 20-member jazz orchestra playing selections from the French Hot Club era, Basie, a Latin music set, and R&B. The menu, from Chef Patti Peck, includes tapenade toast points, grilled romaine with a lemon vinaigrette, boeuf bourguignon (with a vegetarian option), and a lemon mousse and raspberry coulis.