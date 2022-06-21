Around 250 people gathered in Totem Square this weekend (6-18-22) in anticipation for Sitka’s first ever Pride parade. Attendees displayed flags representing their identity within the LGBTQIA2 community, wore face paint, and carried handmade signs as they marched down Lincoln Street and across the O’Connell Bridge.
The parade, which was hosted by the volunteer run Sitka Pride Planning Committee, was part of a larger group of community events happening in observance of Pride Month. Upcoming events include a film screening and art show.
Listen to KCAW’s morning interview with Sitka Pride organizers here, or click here for a full list of upcoming events.