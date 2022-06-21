Around 250 people gathered in Totem Square this weekend (6-18-22) in anticipation for Sitka’s first ever Pride parade. Attendees displayed flags representing their identity within the LGBTQIA2 community, wore face paint, and carried handmade signs as they marched down Lincoln Street and across the O’Connell Bridge.

The parade, which was hosted by the volunteer run Sitka Pride Planning Committee, was part of a larger group of community events happening in observance of Pride Month. Upcoming events include a film screening and art show.

Parade attendees gathered in Totem Park, to adorn themselves with flags, stickers, and signs before marching down Lincoln Street and across the O’Connell Bridge as part of Sitka’s first ever Pride parade (Tash Kimmell/KCAW)

Organizer Michael Mausbach addresses the crowd before the start of the parade (KCAW/Tash Kimmell)

One of the parade’s youngest attendees holds a Pride flag (Tash Kimmell/KCAW)

