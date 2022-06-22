Sitka Trail Works surveyed almost 800 Sitkans this spring about the future of local trails. Trail Works executive director Ben Hughey joins KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to go over the results, and the next steps forward. Listen Below:

Results showed over 60% of those surveyed used the trails at least once a week and almost 100 people stated they used the trails for subsistence. Trail Works will be looking into creating new routes and trails. For more information, offer comment, or make a donation email ben@sitkatrailworks.org or visit the Trail Works website.