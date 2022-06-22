A Sitka Coast Guard crew medevaced a man early Tuesday morning (6-21-22) from a cruise ship in Dixon Entrance.

Late Monday evening (6-20-22), the 2,800-passenger Celebrity Eclipse requested a medevac for a 67-year old man in need of medical attention. According to Coast Guard Public Affairs specialist, Nate Littlejohn, the on-duty flight surgeon was in communication with the captain of the cruise ship, as well as with medical personnel on board, before greenlighting the operation.

“There are a lot of conversations that are had among the commanding officer of the unit, along with the duty flight surgeon, to determine whether or not the situation warrants a medical evacuation, which is a very dangerous, dangerous thing to do,” said Littlejohn.

Littlejohn said the medevac was deemed absolutely necessary in this case, and was completed at around 1:30 am Tuesday morning. Upon arrival a rescue swimmer was lowered onto the deck, and worked with medical staff on board to hoist the man onto the rescue helicopter.

The patient was then flown to Air Station Sitka where local EMS transported him to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center.