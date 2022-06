Musicians Helen Kim, and Jasmine Arakawa join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in discussion about this weekend’s upcoming performances. Listen below:

Kim is a violinist and Arakawa in a pianist. They’ll both be performing this afternoon at the Odess theater as well as playing music this Friday and Saturday at Harrigan Centennial Hall. For more information about upcoming shows or to buy tickets, visit the Sitka Music Festival Website.