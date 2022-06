(Photo courtesy of SCS)

Next week, the Sitka Conservation Society is hosting the first of several annual fundraising cruises. Heather Bauscher joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss three of the Society’s cruises this summer: Birds, Intertidal, and Kruzof Wildlife and Geology. Listen here:

Tickets for the Kruzof Bird Cruise are $65 per person and are available for purchase at Old Harbor Books. For more info, call 747-7509 or email info@sitkawild.org.