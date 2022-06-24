From left: Sarah Harris, Kathy Ingallinera, Ember Livingston Emmons, Natalia Rovira and Bhargavi Pochi hold signs at Sitka’s roundabout a few hours after the Supreme Court issued its decision overturning Roe v. Wade (KCAW/Rose)



The U.S. Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday (6-24-22), eliminating the constitutional right to abortion that it upheld for almost 50 years.

A small group of demonstrators gathered at Sitka’s roundabout at noon, following the Supreme Court’s decision, holding signs that read, “Bans off our bodies” and “Protect our right to choose.”



The news comes over a month after a draft opinion was leaked that suggested the ruling would be overturned. On May 3, Sitkans gathered in front of the local courthouse in response to rally for reproductive rights.