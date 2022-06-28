On the off chance that unseasonably fine weather wasn’t enough to get your family outside in Sitka this month, you may have been tempted by a pair of fun and inspirational activities planned by the Pathways to a Safer Sitka Coalition.
On back-to-back days – June 18 and 19 – the coalition held a Story Trail along the downtown sea walk, and Sitka’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration.
Coalition member and guest reporter Kari Sagel attended both, and sent this audio postcard.
Learn more about the Pathways to a Safer Sitka Coalition, and other activities planned for the 2022 Sheet’ká Active Outdoor Family Challenge.