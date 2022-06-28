Sahalie Hill “slithers” along the Story Trail on June 18. (Kari Sagel photo)

On the off chance that unseasonably fine weather wasn’t enough to get your family outside in Sitka this month, you may have been tempted by a pair of fun and inspirational activities planned by the Pathways to a Safer Sitka Coalition.

On back-to-back days – June 18 and 19 – the coalition held a Story Trail along the downtown sea walk, and Sitka’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration.

Coalition member and guest reporter Kari Sagel attended both, and sent this audio postcard.

Learn more about the Pathways to a Safer Sitka Coalition, and other activities planned for the 2022 Sheet’ká Active Outdoor Family Challenge.