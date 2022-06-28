Brave Heart Volunteers, a local nonprofit offering free caregiving and support to individuals and families facing illness, disabilities or end of life, will be hosting their annual “Brave Heart Bowls” fundraiser this weekend at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Executive Director and President of Brave Heart Volunteers, Angie DelMoral and Michelle Freidman join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the upcoming event. Listen Below:

Brave Heart Bowls will take place from 11:30 to 2 pm this Saturday at Harrigan Centennial Hall. There will 300 bowls from 16 different local artists and food provided by five different Sitka restaurants. For more information on the fundraiser or how to get involved with Braveheart Volunteers visit their website.