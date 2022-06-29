Sitka’s government relations director Melissa Henshaw and SSW Consulting’s Sara Wilson discuss the city’s strategic planning effort which is getting underway: A broad overview of the strategic plan including a timeline, focus group opportunities, the difference between a comprehensive plan and a strategic plan, why the public should care, and the importance of participating in the survey, which closes on July 8. Focus groups to follow.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Airlines Drawing – running now, ending 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ended 4/8/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021