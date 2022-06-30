Riders on Team Alaska took 45-minute shifts during the race, averaging 15 mph.

Long-distance cycle racer Peter Apathy and support team member Carole Knuth discuss their Team Alaska’s win in the 2022 Race Across the West. The 930 mile race covers a route from Oceanside, California, to Durango, Colorado. Team Alaska was supported by three vehicles and six support crew. The team covered the distance in 2 days, 11 hours, 29 minutes, winning both their age group (4-Person, mixed, 60-69) as well as the entire race.

Full disclosure: Peter Apathy hosts Morning Edition twice a month on KCAW. Congrats, Peter!