The Miss Amy went down fast. The Coast Guard credits the help of two Good Samaritan vessels: “Their quick response saved three lives.”

Three crew members were safely rescued after their fishing boat sank underneath them about 50 miles northwest of Sitka on Monday (7-4-22).

The US Coast Guard reports that the 37-foot power troller Miss Amy radioed for help after it began taking on water in the vicinity of Porcupine Rock, just offshore of the entrance to Lisianski Strait.

The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast, asking for the assistance of any vessels in the area. Two Good Samaritans – the Cirus and the Lucky Strike – responded. The Miss Amy was unable to control the flooding and sank. The Cirus and Lucky Strike successfully pulled the crew of the Miss Amy from the water.

The three individuals were hoisted aboard an Air Station Sitka helicopter and transported to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center for treatment. In a news release, Petty Officer Matt Bitinas, in the Coast Guard Juneau command center commended the Lucky Strike and the Cirus, saying “Their quick response saved three lives.”

The Miss Amy is reported to be on the bottom, in about 150 feet of water. The vessel is registered to an owner in Hoonah.