Artistic Director of the Sitka Summer Music Festival, Zuill Bailey and Cello Seminar fellows John Henry Crawford and Sterling Elliot join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss their personal music journeys and their upcoming performances with the cello seminar.

The Sitka International Cello Seminar will be presenting concerts throughout the month of July. The Friday night “Rising Stars” concerts will feature our 2022 Cello Seminar Fellows. These concerts will be held at 5:00pm Friday, July 8 and 5:00pm Friday, July 15 at The Miner Music Center at Stevenson Hall. Tickets are $10.

Also, the first three Saturday’s in July we will feature our “Faculty Showcase” series, concerts featuring our 2022 Guest Faculty. Saturday, July 9 at 5:00pm will be cellist Jennifer Kloetzel; and Saturday, July 16 Ilya Finkelshteyn will perform. All Saturday concerts will be at The Miner Music Center at Stevenson Hall. The Faculty Showcase tickets are $30. Tickets are available at SitkaMusicFestival.org.