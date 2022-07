The Aleut Community of St. Paul Island Tribal Government, SalmonState’s Salmon Habitat Information Program (SHIP) and Aleutian Bering Sea Initiative, along with commercial fishing industry partners, in 2022 are continuing their groundbreaking citizen science program, Skipper Science.



Heather Bauscher, Lauren Divine, and Lindsey Bloom joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to give an update on the Skipper Science program. Listen here: