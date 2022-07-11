Ellen Frankenstein, Shannon Haugland and Atman Mehta joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss the triumphant return of the 48 Hour Film Festival on July 13. A longer sample of Frankenstein and Atman’s working documentary, “Cruise Boom” will be shown along with a trailer for Atman’s film “A Beautiful Place.” Listen to their conversation here:
