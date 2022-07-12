Alex McCarrel of the Sitka Sound Science Center, along with Rutgers researchers Kycee Coleman and Nicole Waite join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss their ocean acidification monitoring project!

Rutgers University will deploy and operate a glider in the Southeast Gulf of Alaska for a 90-day deployment to measure ocean pH. This mission supplements ocean acidification observations coordinated and funded by Alaska Ocean Observing System (AOOS). Sitkans will have the opportunity to meet Coleman and Waite this evening at the Sitka Sound Science Center for a Q&A starting at 5:30pm. For more information on the project, or about tonight’s event, email amaccarrell@sitkascience.org