A performance class led by guest artist IIya Finkelstheyn, principal cello of the Cinncinatti Symphony. This year’s International Cello Seminar in Sitka was less about sharpening the technique of young performers, and more about allowing more mature artists to think differently about music. (Zuill Bailey photo)

Students Isa Najem and Cicely Parnas and Sitka International Cello Seminar director Zuill Bailey discuss this year’s curriculum, which shifted slightly away from the classical cello repertoire into “alternative approaches to the cello.” According to Bailey, the idea behind this year’s seminar was to bring nine like-minded artists together under one roof and “see what happens — almost like a reality show.” Upcoming performances: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, a pop-up concert at the Mean Queen; 5 p.m. Friday, July 15, “Rising Stars” at the Miner Music Center at Stevenson Hall; 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Ilya Finkelshteyn performs in a Faculty Showcase at the Miner Music Center; 5 p.m. Sunday, July 17 “Cellobration” at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Tickets for all cello seminar concerts can be purchased online.