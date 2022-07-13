Students Isa Najem and Cicely Parnas and Sitka International Cello Seminar director Zuill Bailey discuss this year’s curriculum, which shifted slightly away from the classical cello repertoire into “alternative approaches to the cello.” According to Bailey, the idea behind this year’s seminar was to bring nine like-minded artists together under one roof and “see what happens — almost like a reality show.” Upcoming performances: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, a pop-up concert at the Mean Queen; 5 p.m. Friday, July 15, “Rising Stars” at the Miner Music Center at Stevenson Hall; 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Ilya Finkelshteyn performs in a Faculty Showcase at the Miner Music Center; 5 p.m. Sunday, July 17 “Cellobration” at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Tickets for all cello seminar concerts can be purchased online.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Airlines Drawing – running now, ending 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ended 4/8/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021