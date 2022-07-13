If you don’t count the revenue from the in-progress summer tour season – which hasn’t been calculated yet – Sitka’s economy has rebounded to near-pre pandemic levels.

But the past two years have brought some other changes – not all of them promising.

The information about Sitka’s economy is published by the Sitka Economic Development Association, in its quarterly newsletter called “Trends.” Among the more worrisome numbers for Sitka are a slow decline in population, with the loss of over 500 people over the past five years, including a decline of over 350 children in the past 10 years.

On the bright side, the average wage is up in Sitka, from $48,000 in 2019, to $52,000 in 2021. Although wages in Sitka are lower than the other major cities in Southeast, and lower than wages statewide, per-capita personal income is among the highest – probably driven by the strength of the local seafood industry.

These numbers – and many more – will be the topic of discussion at this year’s Sitka Economic Summit, 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the University of Alaska Southeast. There’s also a Zoom link for those unable to attend in person. You can find registration information here.