Sitka’s community covid alert level dropped to “medium” this week, after several weeks at “high.” That’s according to a weekly report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued on Thursday (7-14-22).

Cities around the country have been pushed into high alert in the last few weeks, as the highly transmissible BA.5 omicron subvariant becomes the dominant strain of the virus throughout the United States.



The community’s drop to “medium” means that no Sitkans are currently hospitalized with the virus, but KCAW has still been unable to confirm exactly how many, if any, Sitkans were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the three weeks the community was experiencing a “high” level. COVID levels weigh hospitalizations more heavily than cases, and that’s reflected in the numbers this week. Even though the city’s COVID level has shifted down, Sitka’s weekly case count has crept up, with 40 cases reported from Tuesday to Tuesday.



Since the start of the pandemic the Alaska Department of Health has reported 2999 coronavirus cases in Sitka.