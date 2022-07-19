Course leader — and eventual winner — Chris Brenk rounds the home stretch in the 2022 Alpine Adventure Run. Brank finished in 1:08:10, a little over three minutes ahead of second place finisher Devon Calvin, who won the race last year. Anna Laffrey was this year’s women’s winner, finishing in 1:29:39. Defending women’s champion Emily Routon was only :33 behind Laffrey. (KCAW/Woolsey)

Ninety-six runners competed in the 29th Sitka Alpine Adventure Run on Saturday (7-17-22). Daily Sitka Sentinel Sports editor Garland Kennedy was among the competitors. He shares his insights into the event with KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.