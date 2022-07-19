Sitka police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Sunday morning (7-17-22) in the 800 block of Halibut Point Road.

In a news release, police say shortly before 10 a.m. an officer arrived to find two men fighting at the traffic light in front of the skate park.



The officer broke up the fist fight, and arrested 58-year-old Robert B. Alderman for assault in the first degree. The second man, a 61-year-old Sitkan, was transported to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center with a serious injury that police say was the result of a stabbing above his shoulder.



Police say the fight was likely “a road rage altercation which violently escalated.” Their investigation is ongoing. Alderman was arraigned in Sitka District Court Monday afternoon. He has since posted bond and is out of custody.