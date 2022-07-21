A year into serving his second term as a Sitka Assembly member, Kevin Mosher has filed to run for the mayor’s seat. KCAW’s Katherine Rose spoke with Mosher this week about why he’s making another run for elected office: Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Airlines Drawing – running now, ending 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ended 4/8/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021