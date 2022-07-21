(Photo courtesy of the USCG)

A 64-year-old man was medevaced from a cruise ship in Chatham Strait Monday morning (7/18/22).

According to a Coast Guard press release, watchstanders at District 17 headquarters in Juneau received a call around 6 a.m. that a man aboard the Norwegian Encore had been suffering from stroke-like symptoms since 4:25 that morning.

A helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka arrived on the scene around 7:30 am, and safely hoisted the patient from the ship in a rescue litter. The man was then transported to awaiting medical personnel at Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center for further emergency care.

The patient was reportedly stable upon arrival in Sitka.