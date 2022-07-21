Incumbent mayor Steven Eisenbeisz was the first candidate to file in the 2022 Sitka municipal election. Eisenbeisz is wrapping up his first term as Sitka’s mayor, a role he took on after serving two terms as a Sitka Assembly member. KCAW’s Katherine Rose recently spoke with Eisenbeisz about why he’s seeking elected office again. Listen here:
