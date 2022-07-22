(Courtesy of SJ Museum)

Eechdaa Dave Ketah is a Tlingit carver, drum maker, and painter. He’s the Sheldon Jackson Museum’s first Alaska Native artist-in-residence of 2022 and will be working most days at the museum through July 30. He joined museum curator Jackie Fernandez Hamberg and KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio on Friday (7-22-22) to discuss his work and upcoming museum events, including several talks and a Formline Basics course. Listen to their conversation here:



Learn more about Eechdaa Dave Ketah here. For more information on operations or events at the Sheldon Jackson Museum, contact the museum at (907) 747-8981.