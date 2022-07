Local children’s book author, illustrator and Caldecott Medalist Michaela Goade will be reading her new book Berry Song at Sitka Public Library on Saturday August 6. Youth of all ages are invited and will receive a free breakfast and copy of Berry Song.

Sitka Public Library’s children’s librarian Maite Lorente and Sitka Conservation Society’s systems administrator Kylee Jones joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the 100 Breakfasts and Books program sponsored by SCS. Listen here: