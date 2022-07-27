A pinto abalone. (NOAA image)

Alaska Sea Grant’s Ashley Bolwerk, and doctoral student Taylor White discuss the Abalone Working Group established last year to consolidate information about abalone. Once a thriving commercial fishery, the harvest is strictly limited now. White has been researching pinto abalone populations in Sitka Sound for the past eight years, and is currently studying the relationship between sea otter hunting and the abalone harvest. The Working Group has opened a survey to engage community members in finding ideas to improve abalone management, and improve the availability of this resource.