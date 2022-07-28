Director Zeke Blackwell and performers in the upcoming Sitka Fine Arts Camp production of Mamma Mia joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss this weekend’s showings of the musical. Listen to their conversation here:

Mamma Mia will run July 29-30, with a Friday evening showing, along with a midday and evening showing on Saturday. All showings will take place at the Sitka Preforming Arts Center and tickets are available online and at the door. For more information visit the SFAC website, or call 747-3085.