KCAW general manager Becky Meiers outlines “Translatorpalooza,” a region-wide project to bring more stable power to community radio repeaters — known in the industry as “translators.” Currently, a proof-of-concept upgrade is occurring in the southern Baranof Island community of Port Alexander, where KCAW technicians are installing a wind- and solar-powered battery bank that will boost the strength of KCAW’s signal there from 10 watts up to 250 watts — while drastically reducing dependence on the town’s diesel power plant. Over the next four-to-five years, Meiers expects to see similar upgrades installed at all of KCAW’s translators including Kake, Angoon, Tenakee Springs, Pelican, Elfin Cove, and Yakutat.
