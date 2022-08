Two more Sitkans filed to run for seats on the assembly on Monday (8-1-22). Former mayor and assembly member Valorie Nelson was the third to file for the mayor’s chair. Incumbent Thor Christianson was the first to file for one of two open assembly seats.



Christianson has served several previous terms on the assembly. KCAW’s spoke with him about his decision to run again for public office. Listen here:

