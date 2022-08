Former assembly member Richard Wein is one of four candidates, so far, vying for two open seats on the Sitka Assembly this fall (KCAW/Emily Kwong/2017)

Former assembly member Dr. Richard Wein filed for a seat on the Sitka Assembly on Wednesday (8-3-22). Wein served on the assembly from 2018 to 2020. KCAW spoke with him about his decision to run again for public office. Listen here:

Transcript forthcoming