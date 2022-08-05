(Photo courtesy of Change Your Latitude)

Each year, swimmers from Sitka and around the world compete in the northernmost open ocean race in the United States, and possibly the world. Change Your Latitude – 57° North Open Water Challenge kicks off this weekend. Kevin Knox joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss the race and events leading up to it, with swimmers Hannah Iverson, Jordan Iverson, Dakota Satina, Courtney Miller, and Madison Watkins. Listen to their conversation here:

Learn more about Change Your Latitude here