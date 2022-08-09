Director of Sporting Advocacy for the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), Aaron Kindle and climate organizer with the Southeast Conservation Council (SEACC) , Matt Jackson join KCAW’s Meredith Redick in discussion about the impact of climate change on local hunting and fishing. Kindle has been traveling across the country hosting roundtable discussions and encouraging residents to share stories about the changes they’ve seen in their local environment.

To learn more about the work NWF is doing visit their website or contact Kindle at kindle@nwf.org. To get in contact with Jackson or learn more about SEACC, email matt@seacc.org or visit the SEACC website.