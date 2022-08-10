Commercial fisherman and Gary Paxton Industrial Park Board member Chris Ystad was the fourth of five Sitkans who filed to run for a seat on the Sitka Assembly last week. KCAW’s Katherine Rose spoke with him about his decision to run for public office. Listen to their conversation here:
