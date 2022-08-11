Former Sitka mayor and assembly member Valorie Nelson is vying for the mayor’s chair again. Nelson last served as an assembly member from 2019 to 2021, and did not seek re-election last year. KCAW’s Katherine Rose spoke with her about her decision to run for public office again. Listen here:
