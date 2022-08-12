

Sitka recorded its seventh death of the coronavirus pandemic this week, though the report is several months delayed.

The Alaska Department of Health reported the new casualty in its weekly COVID summary published on Wednesday (8-10-22). The Sitka resident in his seventies died in May– his death was one of 21 included in the statewide report, spanning from February to July of this year.



Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the state has reported seven deaths associated with the virus in Sitka and 29 hospitalizations.

This week, the state reported 51 new coronavirus cases in Sitka, up slightly from the week before. The community’s COVID level remains high, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.