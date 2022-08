Lead academic advisor at UAS, Katie Sill joins KCAW’s Meredith Redick to chat about tuition assistance for local students over the coming fall and spring terms. Qualifying students can save around $700 for a 3 credit class through the Sitka Campus. Listen Below:

Classes begin August 29th and the deadline to apply for financial aid is September 1. For more information on the application process and to connect with an advisor email, sitka.advising@alaska.edu or call 9077477777.