(Photo courtesy of Krisanne Rice)

Three new exchange students through the AFS program arrived in town last week and will be spending the next year in Sitka. Iman from Morocco, Sadja from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Daniel from Cameroon join KCAW’s Meredith Redick to talk about their experience so far, and encourage people to attend their welcome potluck this Sunday August 17.

The potluck will take place this Sunday at the Pioneer Park Shelter starting at 5 pm. All are welcome, and encouraged to bring a dish to share.